EAM Jaishankar shares transformational changes seen in India under 9 Years of Modi Government

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar participated in an interaction with Heads of Missions in New Delhi and highlighted enhanced security, a stronger economy, capable human resources, and advancing technology under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar on Monday said, “Participated in an interaction with Heads of Missions in New Delhi along with my colleague CIM @piyushgoyalji. Shared with them the transformational changes seen in India under 09 Years of Modi Government. Highlighted that enhanced security , stronger economy, capable human resources, advancing technology, support for Indians abroad and a sharper cultural profile as significant achievements of Indian foreign policy in this time period.”

In a tweet, EAM also stated that he is confident that this mindset of strategic clarity, delivery focus and human-centric approach would keep advancing the nation’s interests in the future.

Minister of Textiles, Minister of Commerce and Industry and Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Piyush Goyal, who was also there in the interaction, tweeted, “Delighted to participate in an engaging interaction with the Heads of Missions along with EAM @DrSJaishankar ji.”

“Highlighted India’s remarkable transformation under the leadership of PM @NarendraModi

ji & invited all to be a part of India’s development journey,” he added.

PM Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre completed nine years in May.

Narendra Modi was sworn in as the Prime Minister on May 26, 2014, after leading BJP to a historic victory in the Lok Sabha elections.