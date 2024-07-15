Drug bust in Hyderabad leads to arrest of actor Rakul Preet’s brother

Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh’s brother Aman Preet Singh and four others were arrested by the Telangana Police in a joint operation in connection with a drug case.

Five peddlers, including two foreign nationals, were also arrested separately for supplying drugs to high-profile clients.

The drug bust by the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau, Cyberabad Police, and Rajendranagar Police arrested Aman Preet Singh, who is an actor, after a gang headed by a woman brought 2.6 kg of cocaine to Hyderabad for sale over six months was nabbed.

Advertisement

The police identified 30 prospective customers, including Aman Preet Singh. Around 13 of them were tested for consumption of cocaine. Five of them, including Aman Preet, who underwent urine tests with kits tested positive. They were taken into custody and sent for medical examination before production in court.

The Anti-Narcotics Bureau raided a flat after tracking a hairdresser Onuoha Blessing who was previously arrested in a drug-related case in Dhoolpet. Following a raid at a flat in Narsingi, five peddlers, including foreign nationals, were arrested with 199 grams of cocaine in their possession along with passports, two bikes, and ten cell phones.

Two more, Divine Ebuka and Ezeonyili Franklin, are absconding. Ebuka is apparently the kingpin of the gang and Blessing, is his key associate. She entered Hyderabad from various cities at least 20 times recently and even the passport she used was a fake one. Blessing had brought the cocaine from Nigeria to other cities and Hyderabad to be distributed to the dealers.

In the past, the actor, Rakul Preet Singh, too was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the PMLA in connection with a drug case. After the Congress Government took over, the police tightened their vigil against drugs regularly conducting raids in pubs at night.