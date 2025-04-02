Rakul Preet Singh calls out unrealistic beauty standards

Over the years, Rakul Preet Singh has carved a niche for herself in the film industry. From ‘Yaariyan,’ ‘Runway 34,’ to ‘De De Pyaar De’ the actress has always won hearts with her range. Throughout her career, she has always been vocal about unrealistic beauty standards. She has always questioned the requirement to adhere to a ‘perfect image’ and encouraged embracing authenticity. According to her, there’s no need to live up to the societal notion of beauty pushed by the society.

Talking about it, Rakul Preet Singh said, “I don’t think we need to show a perfect image of perceived beauty standards every time. We are all normal. I have been spotted with oil in my hair thousands of times, or I am wearing the same slippers, or I am wearing the same house shorts or the same jeans. My mom calls me and tells me, ‘To throw these jeans away. She has been looking at them for 5 days and 5 times.’ Because I feel it’s normal.” Additionally, she emphasised being comfortable in one’s own way.

The actress also noted how society’s obsession with perfection has altered people’s perceptions of self-worth. She emphasised people getting confused between the virtual world and reality. “Today, everyone thinks that they are not good-looking enough. And that’s wrong. What standards are we setting for our younger generations? We are confusing them. They will think that their reality is social media.”

Breaking the norms and the societal standards of beauty, Rakul advocates being real. Moreover, she believes in going the natural way and doing what makes one happy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul’s last film was ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ with Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. Moving ahead, she has ‘Ameeri’ and ‘De De Pyaar De 2’ in the pipeline.