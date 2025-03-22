Rakul Preet Singh: transgressing boundaries, one film at a time

Over the years, Rakul Preet Singh has carved a niche for herself in the film industry. From ‘Yaariyan,’ ‘Runway 34,’ to ‘De De Pyaar De’ the actress has always won hearts with her range. Recently, Rakul shared an insightful perspective on her acting career and how she is always willing to take up challenging roles.

Rakul Preet Singh has never shied away from a challenging role. When probed about her willingness, she smiled and stated, “Challenging is exciting.” For the actress, every role that allows her to transgress boundaries is an opportunity to explore uncharted territories both professionally and personally.

She elaborated that diving into complex characters allows her to test her abilities. Moreover, it also fuels her passion for storytelling. According to Rakul, taking out-of-the-box roles lets her break free from the stereotypical image that often contributes to the typecasting of an actor. “Each role is a new world where I can learn something unique, something that reshapes my understanding of myself and my craft,” she explained. This belief helps her evolve as an artist, continuously growing with every new character.

Rakul believes that the excitement of coming through a challenge is what keeps the spark alive in Bollywood. Challenges inspire her to experiment and take risks, elevating her performance. She always strives to bring out all the layers of her character in nuanced ways. “I see every challenging role as a chance to contribute something fresh to cinema. It is an opportunity to engage audiences in a meaningful way,” she added.

Rakul Preet Singh’s journey in the Indian Film industry is all about stepping outside one’s comfort zone. For her, it is not just about achieving success, but also about discovering the true essence of one’s talent and potential. Her beliefs always push her to challenge herself to do better with every new film.

On the work front, Rakul’s last film was ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ with Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.