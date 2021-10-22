Drones, motorboats of security forces scanning Srinagar on eve of Amit Shah’s visit

Drones and motorboats of CRPF are scanning Srinagar on the eve of arrival of Home Minister Amit Shah in Srinagar on Saturday on 3-days visit of Jammu and Kashmir. While drones are flying across Srinagar to keep an eye on movement of suspected persons, motorboats of the CRPF are scanning the Dal Lake and Jehlum River that flows through the interiors of the city.

Security has been beefed up across the union territory as Shah will be flying to Srinagar and Jammu. Sniper sharp shooters have been deployed at strategic places. Vehicles are being checked and pedestrians frisked.

Shah’s visit comes amidst killing of eleven civilians including migrant labourers last week and heightened terrorism by Pakistan backed terror outfits. This is his first visit to J&K after abrogation of Article 370 on 5 August 2019.

Shah will be accompanied by the top brass of home ministry, intelligence agencies and Director Generals of central armed police forces (CAPFs). He had reviewed Kashmir situation in a high level meeting in Delhi on 19 October and is now scheduled to have first-hand assessment of the situation with officers of the Army, intelligence agencies, police and CAPs in a meeting of the Unified Command immediately after he reaches the valley.

Keeping in mind the recent spurt in terror incidents, several suspects have been taken into custody by the police, several motorbikes seized and many internet towers shut down. IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that seizing some bikes and shutting down of internet of some towers is purely related to terror violence. It has nothing to do with the visit of the Home Minister.

A senior police officer said that Srinagar has for the first time been split into drone grids to provide security cover. CCTV surveillance has been enhanced and mobile bunkers have been shifted to strategic spots.

Top officers of the intelligence bureau and DG CRPF Kuldip Singh have already reached Srinagar. Home Secretary AK Bhalla will accompany Shah.

Meanwhile, Shah will also take stock of the development activity initiated in Jammu and Kashmir after abrogation of its special status. He will lay foundation stone of various projects in Jammu and the Kashmir valley besides flagging off the Srinagar—Sharjah flight from the Srinagar international airport.

He is scheduled to address a public rally that has been organized by the BJP in Jammu on 24 October.

