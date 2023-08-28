‘Driver was behind the wheels in Nuh Rolls Royce crash’

SP Nuh Bajarniya says, based on our investigations the accused will be arrested soon

Days after the alleged over-speeding Rolls Royce Limousine luxury car of Kuber Group Director Vikas Malu collided into an oil tanker on the Delhi-Mumbai-Baroda expressway in Nuh, Haryana, interestingly new details have surfaced.

While the complainant in the FIR Muneel Yadav does not name the suspect, he mentions the registration number of the vehicle — MH 01 DZ 0001. RK Thakur, the counsel of Vikas Malu says, he wasn’t behind the wheels. In fact, his driver Tasbir was driving the car. Vikas sat with a woman named Divya in the rear seat of the car. Reportedly, Malu cannot drive. Thakur has been quoted in various media reports as saying, that “Vikas Malu cannot drive. He has seven-eight drivers why would he drive.”

While Vikas is about to undergo a surgery for elbow dislocation on Monday and the woman named Divya who was also accompanying him has been discharged from the hospital nothing is known about the driver — Tasbir’s — medical condition.

Notably, Malu’s Rools Royce was part of a convoy of four other vehicles and they were headed to Jaipur for a family function. Dr Kamal Soi, member of the National Road Safety Council says, “That a driver was driving the vehicle at a speed of 230 km/hour is a bit unheard of. And still the culpability lies with the owner more so if he was in the vehicle.”

Almost nearing twenty-five years later after the incidents of hit-and run-case in Delhi in 1999 in which Sanjeev Nanda, the grandson of former Navy chief, was involved, such incidents are still on the increase.

Motor vehicle Act 2019 in place yet such accidents still taking place?

These accidents are a symptom of how rashly driven luxury cars have become a mode of entertainment for the rich brats, says Dr Kamal Soi. In between, the accident of Malu’s Rolls Royce and Sanjeev Nanda’s ill-driven BMW that killed six pedestrians, and hit and run case involving Salman Khan several dozen other accidents took place. Dr Soi reasons out why such accidents are taking place?

He says our regulations are decorative. He explains, “In 2019, a new act called the Motor Vehicle Amendment Act 2019 came into force. As per that Act, penalties were increased for over-speeding from Rs 1,000 to Rs.10,000. If the same violation is done second time, the driving license is suspended. But if the law is not enforced it becomes a decorative piece. That’s what has happened. Rich brats get away easily and they know it. The law is not being enforced.”

Harman Sidhu, President of Arrive Safe, an NGO says, “This car was speeding at 230 km/hour. These days the CCTVs on the expressways and toll plaza tell the truth even if someone wants to hide. How could the vehicle cover 40 kms in 17 minutes? Who was behind the wheels? Obviously, there was no regard for traffic rules. Probably, the man behind the wheels felt the rush of adrenalin but it came at the cost of two poor lives,” Sidhu adds.

Regarding the driver, Sidhu says, “The driver wasn’t there in the picture for the past so many days. He would have undergone some injuries and also would have been admitted. Where are the details of the driver’s admission to hospital, nature of injuries, medicines bought, etc?”

Rahul Verma, the member of Punjab State Road Safety Council also endorses the same. He says, the CCTV footage should be verified and also ascertain where was the driver admitted if he was behind the wheels?

Regarding the laxity of regulations, Verma says, “On the one hand government makes laws in the Parliament and the same government issues directions not to issue challan on certain types of vehicles used for various trade purposes even if they flout law. And the likes of Salman Khan or Malu wield enough influence on law enforcement agencies.” He adds, “In such a scenario laws are rendered useless.”

Vikas Malu’s fate now?

Trouble seems to have mounted for Kuber Group Director Vikas Malu, after his high speed Rolls-Royce crumpled into an oil tanker on the Delhi-Mumbai-Baroda expressway on Tuesday, killing two people. Malu now has been asked by the police in Nuh, Haryana to join the investigation.

Regarding whether Vikas Malu or his driver was driving the car, Superintendent of Police SP Nuh, Narendra Bijarniya said, ”The FIR has been registered on the basis of the complaint made by victim’s son. How would he know the name of the accused? Based upon our investigation, the accused will be arrested soon.”