Dreaded criminal shot dead in UP encounter

The Uttar Pradesh Police have shot dead a dreaded criminal, Aditya Rana, on whose head a reward of Rs 2.50 lakh was announced, under Seoher police station on early Wednesday morning .

DG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said here on Wednesday that Aditya Rana was killed in an encounter near Budhanpur police chowki. Five policemen were injured in the incident.

Rana was a mafia don on whom 43 cases are registered under serious sections. The cases registered against him include that of six murders, 13 robberies.

The criminal escaped from police custody twice during his production in 2017 and 2022). There are 48 members in his gang of whom six have been arrested so far.