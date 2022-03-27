DRDO successfully flight tests medium range surface to air missile

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) today conducted two successful flight tests of the Indian Army version of Medium Range Surface to Air Missile (MRSAM) at the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur off the coast of Odisha.

The flight tests were carried out as part of the live firing trials against high-speed aerial targets. The missiles intercepted the aerial targets and destroyed them completely, registering direct hits at both ranges. The first launch was to intercept a medium-altitude long-range target and the second launch was for proving the capability of a low altitude short-range target.

This MRSAM version is a Surface-to-Air Missile developed jointly by the DRDO and the Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) for use by the Indian Army. The MRSAM Army weapon system comprises multi-function radar, mobile launcher system, and other vehicles.

The flight tests were carried out with the weapon system in deliverable configuration. The performance of the weapon system was validated through the flight data captured by range instruments like radars, electro-optical tracking systems, and telemetry deployed by ITR, Chandipur. The flight tests were carried out in the presence of senior officials from DRDO and the Indian Army.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated DRDO, the Indian Army, and the Industry for the successful flight tests of MRSAM-Army. He said both the successful tests establish the capability of the weapon system in intercepting targets at critical ranges.