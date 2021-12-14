Integration of tri-services a priority of government: Rajnath

The process of integration and modernisation of tri-services that was initiated with the creation of the post of the Chief of Defence Staff and the Department of Military Affairs will move on seamlessly and will remain a priority of the government, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh declared today.

He was handing over five Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) developed products to the armed forces and other security agencies at an event held here as part of ”Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” celebrations. He also handed over six Transfer of Technology (ToT) agreements to seven public and private sector companies.

Rajnath said, “When we talk about integration and jointness, it is not limited to initiatives taken by the government alone. Its success has to be achieved by meeting the minds of our defence forces. It is an effort to jointly enhance our capabilities to face the challenges posed by our adversaries.”

He said, “The integration we talk about, is not limited to our forces but also it means synergy among every concerned organisation in the country.”

The minister observed that there has been a big change over the last few years in the approach of DRDO whereby it was not only working on technologies to mitigate current threats but also on first-of-its-kind technologies to face the future challenges.

On the objective of making India a strong platform of the defence manufacturing base and net defence exporter, he said DRDO has played a significant role in this endeavour. “Its path passes through collaboration among DRDO, the armed forces, private industry, start-ups and academia.

Rajnath said the ToT with private players which took place today clearly suggested that the government was ready to make a strong defence industrial base in the country that would cater to not only the domestic defence requirements but also fulfil the needs of friendly countries.