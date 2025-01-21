DRDL’s scramjet combustor test marks major step in hypersonic development

The Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL) in Hyderabad, part of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), has taken stride in the development of hypersonic technology. Recently, it successfully conducted a groundbreaking ground test of an Active Cooled Scramjet Combustor for 120 seconds—marking India’s first achievement of this kind. This achievement is a crucial milestone in the country’s efforts to develop next-generation hypersonic missions.

Hypersonic missiles, which travel at speeds exceeding Mach 5 (more than 5,400 km/h), represent advanced weaponry capable of bypassing existing air defense systems to deliver high-speed, impactful strikes. Leading nations like the USA, Russia, India, and China are actively pursuing hypersonic technology, with scramjets—air-breathing engines that operate at supersonic speeds—playing a critical role. These engines function without moving parts, enabling sustained combustion even at hypersonic speeds.

The recent ground test of the scramjet combustor highlighted several important accomplishments, including successful ignition and stable combustion. Scramjet ignition is notoriously difficult, akin to keeping a candle lit in a hurricane, but DRDL’s innovative flame stabilization techniques have made this possible. The combustor was able to sustain continuous flame inside the chamber while air speeds exceeded 1.5 km/s. This success follows extensive ground testing and simulations using advanced Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) tools to optimize engine performance.

In a key breakthrough, DRDL, in collaboration with industry partners, also developed an indigenous endothermic scramjet fuel. This fuel not only improves cooling but also facilitates easier ignition—an essential feature for hypersonic vehicles. DRDL’s specialized manufacturing process enables the production of this fuel at an industrial scale, meeting stringent requirements.

Another significant development was the creation of an advanced Thermal Barrier Coating (TBC), capable of withstanding the extreme heat generated during hypersonic flight. This state-of-the-art ceramic coating, developed in partnership with the Department of Science & Technology (DST), has high thermal resistance and can endure temperatures surpassing the melting point of steel. The TBC is applied inside the scramjet engine using innovative deposition methods, enhancing its performance and longevity.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised DRDO and industry for their successful scramjet engine ground test, calling it a critical achievement for India’s future hypersonic missions. Dr. Samir V Kamat, Secretary of the Department of Defence R&D and Chairman of DRDO, also congratulated the DRDL team and industry partners for demonstrating advanced capabilities in stable combustion, performance enhancement, and thermal management.

This successful test paves the way for the development of next-generation hypersonic weapons, bringing India closer to its strategic defense goals.