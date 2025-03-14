Nayanthara drops an acting masterclass in ‘Test’, streaming soon on Netflix

South cinema’s beloved queen, Nayanthara, is all ready to grace our screens with her upcoming film ‘Test’, streaming on Netflix from April 4.

Known for her powerful performances and graceful screen presence, Nayanthara dives into the character of Kumudha, a woman whose heart beats for simple dreams — a cozy home, a loving husband, and the joy of being called ‘Mom’.

But as life often does, it throws curveballs at her, testing her patience, resilience, and spirit.

Opening up about her role in ‘Test’, Nayanthara shared, “Kumudha’s strength lies in her simplicity. She dreams of love and family, but life doesn’t always play fair. Portraying her journey was incredibly emotional, and I hope the audience feels every moment of her struggle and triumph.”

The film, presented by Netflix and YNOT Studios, is a heart-wrenching yet inspiring tale of love, endurance, and unwavering hope.

While Nayanthara is basking in the anticipation of ‘Test’, she hasn’t forgotten to express her gratitude to those who’ve supported her along the way. Recently, she penned a heartfelt note thanking Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan for allowing her to use footage from their production ‘Jawan’ for her documentary, ‘Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale’.

In her note, she wrote, “Every film I’ve worked on holds a special place in my heart. When I requested footage for my documentary, these producers granted permission without hesitation. I am forever grateful.”

She also extended her thanks to Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi and other producers from across Indian cinema. With that, she acknowledged the love and respect she’s earned over her two-decade-long career.

Mark your calendars for April 4 and get ready to witness Nayanthara’s magic on Netflix.