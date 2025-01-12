Drawn to India’s spirituality, Italian Yoga instructor feels a past-life connection at Mahakumbh

The grandeur and spiritual significance of the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj continue to attract visitors not only from across India but also from around the globe.

Among the international visitors deeply influenced by Indian culture are three friends from Italy, who have arrived to witness the divinity of the Mahakumbh Mela. Staying in a camp on the fair premises, they have fully embraced the experience, even dressing in traditional saffron attire.

One of the visitors, Emma, a yoga instructor, expressed her fascination with India’s rich cultural heritage and spirituality.

Sharing her sentiments, she remarked, “This is my first time visiting the Mahakumbh. I am a yoga teacher, and many of my friends are Indians. I deeply admire Indian culture and feel as though I was Indian in my previous life. I love Indian music, bhajans, and kirtans. The arrangements here at the Mahakumbh are excellent.”

Her companion Pietro, equally captivated by the spiritual atmosphere, shared his perspective.

“I am a yoga practitioner and have some knowledge of Indian culture. The Kumbh Mela is the largest spiritual event of Sanatan Dharma, and this is my first visit here. When my friends planned this trip, I decided to join them to experience this extraordinary event.”

Another member of the group, Stefano, mentioned that his curiosity about the Mahakumbh was sparked by his friends from Russia who had previously visited India and embraced the life of Naga Sadhus.

“This is my first visit to the Kumbh. Some of my sadhu friends from Russia shared their experiences about the event, which inspired me to come here,” he explained.