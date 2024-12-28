Dr Singh made big contribution in Haryana’s development: Hooda

Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that Dr Manmohan Singh always had a special affection towards Haryana, and made a significant contribution to its development during the 10 years in which he was the Prime Minister.

“During his tenure, Haryana got almost all the national level projects and institutions including National Institute of Fashion Technology, National Institute of Design, AIIMS, Nuclear Research Center, Nuclear Thermal Plant, four other thermal plants. Due to this, Haryana became the number one state in the country in per capita income and per capita investment during the Congress tenure,” he said in a statement.

He said Dr Manmohan Singh contributed to the progress of the country by holding various positions from economic advisor, to Finance Minister and Prime Minister.“He left his strong mark on every position and played the role of an efficient administrator. In the 1990s, when the country was struggling with economic crisis, he ushered in an era of economic reforms and gave new direction and speed to the country’s economy. It was due to those reforms that India became one of the leading economies of the world,” he stated.

“As Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh gave the country historic schemes like RTI, Right to Education, Right to Food, Farmer Loan Waiver and MNREGA. His schemes are still benefiting many Indians, and his contribution to the progress of the country will always be remembered. The void created by his passing will never be filled,” he stated.