Dr Manmohan Singh’s life teaches future generations how to rise above adversity and achieve great heights: PM

Paying glorious tributes to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the departed leader’s life teaches future generations how to rise above adversity and achieve great heights.

PM Modi paid tributes to Dr Singh at his residence on Friday. He said, “India will forever remember his contribution to our nation.”

Expressing deep sorrow over the passing of Dr Singh in a video message from New Delhi, Mr Modi remarked that Dr Singh’s demise is a significant loss for the nation. The Prime Minister said achieving success in every field of life is not an ordinary feat and Dr Singh was an achiever despite having lost much after he came to India during the partition. ”Dr Singh’s life teaches future generations how to rise above adversity and achieve great heights,” he pointed out.

Mr Modi emphasised that Dr Singh will always be remembered as a kind person, a learned economist, and a leader dedicated to reforms and highlighted Dr Singh’s numerous contributions to the Indian government at various levels as an economist. The Prime Minister lauded Dr Singh’s role as the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India during challenging times.

The Prime Minister noted that as Finance Minister in the government of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna P V Narasimha Rao, Dr Manmohan Singh guided the country out of a financial crisis and onto a new economic path. He emphasised that Dr Singh’s contributions to the nation’s development and progress as Prime Minister will always be remembered. He added that Dr Singh’s commitment to the people and the country’s development was always held in high regard.

Mr Modi underscored that Dr Singh’s life was a reflection of his honesty and simplicity. He highlighted Dr Singh’s distinguished parliamentary career was marked by his humility, gentleness, and intellect. The Prime Minister recalled that even at the end of Dr Singh’s tenure in the Rajya Sabha earlier this year, he had praised the late leader’s dedication as an inspiration to all. Despite his physical challenges, Dr Singh attended important sessions in a wheelchair, fulfilling his parliamentary duties.

The Prime Minister remarked that despite receiving education from prestigious global institutions and holding top government positions, Dr Singh never forgot the values of his humble background. He added that Dr Singh always rose above party politics, maintaining contact with individuals from all parties and being easily accessible to everyone.

The Prime Minister fondly remembered his open discussions with Dr Singh on national and international issues during his tenure as Chief Minister and later in Delhi. He expressed his condolences to Dr Singh’s family and paid tribute to him on behalf of all citizens.

