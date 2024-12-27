Dr Manmohan Singh: The Tenant Who Became Prime Minister and His Bond with Assam

A modest top-floor house in Guwahati’s Sarumotoria locality stands as a silent witness to an extraordinary chapter in India’s political history.

This house once bore an address that read: “Dr Manmohan Singh, Prime Minister of India.”

Long before his tenure as India’s 14th Prime Minister, Singh, a resident of Punjab, became a tenant in this residence — a property belonging to Hemoprova Saikia, the wife of former Assam Chief Minister Hiteshwar Saikia.

Dr Singh officially rented the house in 1991, the year he was first elected to the Rajya Sabha from Assam.

Hemoprova Saikia once revealed that Dr Singh consistently paid his rent in advance, often sending cheques well ahead of time, even during his tenure as Prime Minister. His impeccable integrity and humility left an indelible impression on the Saikia family.

“Till his last tenure in 2019, he remained a tenant in our family home. Whenever voting took place, he would come here and cast his vote,” Hemoprova Saikia reminisced.

Dr Singh’s relationship with Assam extended beyond his tenancy.

Representing the state in the Rajya Sabha from 1991 to 2019, he was deeply committed to its development.

Debabrata Saikia, son of Hiteshwar Saikia credited him with initiating significant projects that transformed Assam and the broader North East region.

“Many of these projects were later completed during the BJP-led NDA’s tenure, but their foundations were laid during Singh’s time as Prime Minister and Finance Minister,” Saikia told The Statesman.

As Finance Minister in 1991, Dr Singh’s economic reforms revitalised India’s economy, indirectly benefiting Assam’s financial landscape.

Later, as Prime Minister, he played a pivotal role in addressing Assam’s challenges. One notable achievement was the decision to update the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in 2005 during the UPA government.

While the process culminated in the controversial 2018 NRC that excluded 19.06 lakh applicants, Singh’s initial efforts demonstrated his commitment to resolving Assam’s vexed foreigner issue.

Dr Singh shared a strong rapport with Tarun Gogoi, Assam’s longest-serving Chief Minister, who led the state from 2001 to 2016.

Together, they worked to bring stability and development to Assam during a period marked by insurgency and economic challenges. Gogoi’s administration, supported by Singh’s policies at the Centre, witnessed significant progress in infrastructure, education, and healthcare.

Despite his unwavering dedication, Dr Singh faced criticism from opposition parties in Assam, who accused him of neglecting the state.

However, his tenure was marked by substantial contributions that often went unacknowledged in the cacophony of political rhetoric. His term as a Rajya Sabha member ended in 2019 when the Congress, weakened in the Assam Assembly, lacked the numbers to re-elect him. By then, the BJP and its allies had already ousted the Congress from power in the state in 2016.

Dr Manmohan Singh’s tenure as Assam’s Rajya Sabha representative stands as a testament to his humility, dedication, and vision.

His time in the Sarumotoria house, paying rent diligently even as Prime Minister, reflects his character — a leader deeply rooted in values.

Though his direct political association with Assam has ended, his contributions continue to shape the state’s development trajectory.

Today, the house in Sarumotoria serves as a poignant reminder of a man whose quiet resolve and steadfast commitment left an indelible mark on Assam and India.