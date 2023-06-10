Dr. Jitendra Singh asks J&K officers to keep in touch with people

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Saturday said that the Start-up movement promoted by PM Narendra Modi is now reaching every part of India including the B-towns and the 2-day “Young Start-up Expo” at Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir offers an opportunity to explore new avenues for industry as well as entrepreneurs in the region. Dr. Jitendra Singh was inaugurating the 2-day ‘Young Start-up Expo’ at Udhampur.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said under PM Modi, Jammu and Kashmir is given the top most priority in everything that is the reason J&K is competing in terms of development with the developed states and UTs in India.

PM Modi has within two months, said Dr Jitendra Singh, referred to J&K thrice in complimentary terms. In 99th Mann ki Baat, Modi referred to Bhaderwah’s lavender and yesterday again tweeted about it. Two days back, Modi had also tweeted about Balaji Tirupati temple in Jammu, said the Minister.

He said, the year 2023 is important for many reasons as this is the year India has been able to attain G20 Presidency, this Year is being celebrated as International Year of Millets by UN due to the efforts of PM Narendra Modi which shows how the stature of India has grown in the world under the present government.

The minister said start-ups in India grew 300 times in the last 9 years as from just around 350 Start-ups before 2014, there has been a quantum jump in Start-ups to more than 90,000 with more than 100 Unicorns. India had no dearth of talent, capability, innovation and creativity among the youth, but they were lacking a favourable milieu and proper patronage from the political leadership which was provided by Prime Minister Modi.

Focus of the PM Modi led Government in the last 9 years has not been just to create employment but also to build entrepreneurship, said Dr Jitendra Singh.

The mantra of PM Narendra Modi ‘StartUp India, StandUp India’ is creating millions of job opportunities for the youth of this country who are gradually coming out of the government job mind-set and are ready to take the plunge and create new opportunities in niche sectors, in turn creating scores of job opportunities.

In a meeting with PRIs and the district administration of Udhampur, Dr Jitendra Singh said that the government under PM Narendra Modi is steadfast and committed to provide the best services at the doorsteps of people.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said, the development must reach the last man in the last queue as envisioned by PM Narendra Modi.

He directed the officers to remain in touch with the people, pay regular visits and organise camps in all remote and far-flung areas so that the people are made aware about the benefits of the welfare schemes of the government.