Doctors continue protest in capital

Doctors of several government hospitals including the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Safdarjung Hospital continued their protest for the eight consecutive day on Monday, seeking justice for the woman postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor who was brutally raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College Hospital in West Bengal’s Kolkata recently.

The medicos are also demanding Central Protection Act (CPA) for healthcare professionals to ensure their safety.

The doctors gathered in front of the Nirman Bhawan and held a demonstration to press their demand. Doctors from Maulana Azad Medical College and Northern Railway Central hospital also joined the protest.

Advertisement

Holding placards and banners, they shouted slogans seeking justice for the victim and the CPA.

“Justice delayed is justice denied,” said one of the banners.

Sharing a video of the protesting doctors, the Residents Doctors Association (RDA) of Safdarjung Hospital in a post on X wrote, “All Delhi RDAs protest at Nirman Bhavan in solidarity with RG Kar Medical College and demanding Central Protection Act.”

Earlier, the RDA AIIMS , New Delhi in a statement said, “As discussed with the Action Committee for Central Protection Act and the general body of RDA AIIMS, it was unanimously decided to continue the strike, as our demands remain unaddressed. This includes halting academic activities, elective OPDs, ward and OT services, while maintaining emergency services, ICUs, emergency procedures and emergency OT.”

“Resident doctors will be available for providing Elective OPD services of around 36 specialties Including Medicine, Surgery, Obs & Gynae, Paediatrics, Ophthalmology, Orthopedics and others) to patients outside Nirman Bhawan. Emergency services will continue as before at our hospitals,” it said.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has assured to form a Committee to suggest measures for ensuring the safety of healthcare professionals.

In a statement, the Health Ministry on Saturday said, “The representatives of Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA), Indian Medical Association (IMA) and Resident Doctors’ Associations of Governmental Medical Colleges and Hospitals of Delhi have met the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare at New Delhi in the aftermath of the incident against a resident doctor in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata.”

During their meeting, the Associations have put forth their demands regarding their concern over the safety and security of healthcare workers at the workplace, it said.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has heard the demands of the representatives and assured them of all possible efforts to ensure the security of healthcare professionals, the statement said.

“The representatives of all the Associations were informed that the Government is well aware of the situation and is sensitive to their demands. It was observed that 26 States have already passed legislation for protection of healthcare workers in their respective states,” it said.

Notably, on Saturday last, the Health Ministry assured them of constituting a Committee to suggest all such possible measures for ensuring the safety of healthcare professionals.

Representatives of all stakeholders including the State governments will be invited to share their suggestions with the Committee, it said.

The Health Ministry said it has requested the agitating doctors to resume their duties in the larger public interest and in view of the rising cases of Dengue and Malaria.