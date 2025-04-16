SI stabbed in Adarsh Nagar, 4 including 2 juveniles held

The Delhi Police have apprehended four individuals including two juveniles, in connection with the stabbing of a police officer in Adarsh Nagar area of northwest Delhi, officials said on Wednesday.

On April 11, Sub-Inspector Prempal Diwakar was stabbed in the abdomen by unidentified assailants near the Peer Baba Mazar flyover.

Following the attack, he was immediately rushed to Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh by a PCR van, where he is still undergoing treatment, the investigating officer reported.

The victim, posted with the Northeast Zone Police Control Room (PCR) at Wazirabad, resides in Mandir Wali Gali, Azadpur, the officer added.

After a case was registered at Adarsh Nagar police station, a special team was deployed to investigate the incident.

Local informants were activated to gather intelligence on the suspects. Based on the inputs received, multiple raids were conducted at various suspected hideouts, a senior officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Bhisham Singh stated, “We received a tip-off regarding the whereabouts of one of the accused, who was subsequently apprehended from the Azadpur area. The remaining accused, including two Children in Conflict with Law (CCLs), were also taken into custody.”

A bloodstained knife, believed to be the weapon used in the attack, was recovered from one of the accused.

During sustained interrogation, the suspects confessed to their involvement in the assault.

Preliminary findings indicate that all of them are first-time offenders with no significant criminal background, the officer mentioned.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is going on, the DCP confirmed.