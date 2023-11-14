Diwali festivities cause 40 fire incidents in Himachal Pradesh

As many as 40 fire incidents in Himachal Pradesh including 21 major cases of fire kept the fire and rescue department across the state on the toes this Diwali.

According to the Diwali report prepared by the fire control room, one loss of life was reported in Solan district, while property worth Rs 1.13 crore was gutted in the fire in the state.

Swinging into action, the Fire Department managed to save property worth Rs 10.51 crore.

These fire incidents include all major, medium and small, that was reported from the respective fire stations and fire post from across the various districts across the state.

The fire cases were reported between the intervening nights of November 11 to November 13.

The total fire incidents include 18 house fires, 3 forest fires and 19 other fire incidents.

The fire incidents that were reported from the various districts include Shimla, Solan, Kullu, Una, Kangra, Mandi, Hamirpur, Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti and Sirmaur.

However, Bilaspur and Chamba districts witnessed a safe Diwali with no reports of any untoward fire incident.

The major fire incident causing loss to the tune of Rs 70 lakh was reported from Reckong Peo in Kinnaur district that completely destroyed a Furniture showroom. The firemen managed to save property worth Rs 1.5 crore.

According to Station Fire Officer, Shimla, Mansa Ram the number of fire incidents and loss to property during Diwali this year was less as compared to previous years.