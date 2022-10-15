Diwali bonus for Rajasthan government employees

The Government of Rajasthan has sanctioned Diwali bonus for over 6 lakh state employees. The Diwali bonus will be calculated on the basis of maximum emoluments of Rs 7000 and 31 days a month for the year 2021-22.

The bonus will be payable for a period of 30 days and every employee will get a maximum ad-hoc bonus of Rs 6,774. In its order the Finance Department said that 75 per cent of the bonus amount will be paid in cash and the remaining 25 per cent will be deposited in their general provident account fund. The bonus will cause an additional financial burden of Rs 500 crore on the state exchequer.

20-Point Programmes

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot led government issued an order to sanction the formation of a state-level committee for organising, implementation and coordination of the 20-Point Programme of the state government. Dr Chandrabhan Singh will be the Vice-Chairman of the committee constituted under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Gehlot.

Ministers Shanti Dhariwal, Hemaram Choudhary, Parsadi Lal Meena and Mahesh Joshi will be the members of the committee. It is pertinent to mention that the state government has made 74 political appointments in boards, corporations, etc.

Movie ‘E Zindagi’ tax free in Rajasthan

The Rajasthan Government has granted a tax exemption to movie ‘E Zindagi’ based on organ donation for the next six months from the date of its release in the state cinema halls and multiplexes.