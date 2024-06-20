Distillery’s licence suspended over charge of child labour

Amid an ongoing investigation on the charges of engaging child labourers and the subsequent rescue of 59 such children, the Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday suspended the license of Som Distilleries, a liquor manufacturing company.

A few days ago, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Chairman Priyank Kanungo led an inspection team to the factory located near Bhopal in the Raisen district on a complaint lodged by the Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA).

According to Kanungo, the NCPCR team rescued 39 boys and 20 girls, all minors, from the factory. The NCPCR Chairman said the hands of the rescued children were burnt and skin peeled off from the palms of some of the rescued kids, probably due to regular contact with spirits and chemicals.

Subsequently, a police case has been lodged against the factory owners, belonging to the Arora family of Bhopal.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav said in a post on X that ‘M/s Som Distilleries Private Limited in Raisen district has been booked for the heinous crime of child labour, so its license has been suspended. Careless officials related to this case were suspended earlier.’

The CM had ordered the suspension of several officials and Inspectors of the State Excise Department soon after the NCPCR raid.

State government officials said the Som Distillery has been impounded and its liquor-manufacturing license has been suspended.