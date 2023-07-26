Disaster relief training centre will be established: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday reviewed the ongoing efforts to make disaster management works more effective in the state with mutual coordination between the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

He said the availability of qualified and skilled personnel is the primary requirement for relief work in times of disaster. ” The more skilled are the personnel, the more effective is the relief work. It is, therefore, necessary to set up a center for better training of personnel engaged in disaster management work in the state, said Yogi.

He said that minimizing loss of life due to lightning and thunder during rainy season is a big challenge. In 2022-23, 301 people died untimely in 52 districts, while in 2023-24, 174 casualties have been reported in 36 districts so far. It has to be stopped at all costs and this can be done with the help of technology. Effective efforts should be made in this direction without delay.

Asking authorities to install early warning system in all 75 districts within the next three months, Yogi Adityanath said today the technology has improved so much that it can be detected three to four hours before the lightning strikes, while the exact location can be known one hour before. If people get information in time, there will be no loss of public money. Digital platforms like Damini App, Meghdoot developed by the Government of India should also be widely publicised, he added.