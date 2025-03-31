Did you know about India’s first vertical lift rail bridge in Rameswaram?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the much-awaited new Pamban vertical lift railway bridge in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, on April 6, a major engineering achievement for India.

The ceremony falls on Ram Navami day, which lends religious meaning to this momentous occasion. The Prime Minister will also pray at the famous Ramanathaswamy Temple on the visit.

Advertisement

About the vertical rail bridge:

This 2.5-kilometer-long wonder replaces a century-old Pamban bridge constructed in 1914 and shut down in 2022 because of corrosion. In contrast to its predecessor, which would take 25-30 minutes to clear the passage of ships, the new vertical lift bridge takes only five minutes to rise, enabling trains to cross the sea connecting mainland India and Rameswaram in record time.

Advertisement

Construction, which cost ₹535 crore and was undertaken by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), ensured that the bridge could support the passage of more speedier trains and had the capacity to manage speeds of as much as 80 kmph. But, because of a curve structure, Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) has allowed a speed limit of 75 kmph in regular sections and 50 kmph in the lift span.

Why is this a technological marvel?

This is India’s first-ever vertical lift railway bridge and Asia’s first of its kind. It has an electromechanical operation, i.e., a single operator can operate the lifting system. This is a significant change from the previous bridge, which used a manual cantilever mechanism.

Even as the bridge takes pride of place with all-new features, there is a draw back—one: when there is a speed of wind that goes beyond 58 kmph, the lift is not available. This could present a problem during the months between October and February, which typically experience heavy wind in the region.

A lifeline for pilgrims and visitors

The historic Pamban bridge was the sole rail connection between Rameswaram and mainland India for several decades. It played a vital role in bringing pilgrims to the Ramanathaswamy Temple, which is one of the Char Dham pilgrimage centers. It was also a gateway to Dhanushkodi, a tourist spot at the southernmost tip of India.

Until the construction of the Pamban road bridge in 1988, only trains could facilitate transport between Rameswaram Island in the Gulf of Mannar and Mandapam. With the commencement of the new railway bridge, access to this holy and scenic area is soon going to enhance considerably.