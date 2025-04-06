Tight security in Rameswaram ahead of PM Modi‘s visit for Pamban bridge inauguration

The coastal town of Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu’s Ramanathapuram district has been placed under heavy police security as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to arrive here on Sunday for a series of official engagements, including the inauguration of the iconic Pamban Bridge.

A robust security arrangement has been put in place with the deployment of 2,700 police personnel. The security detail includes the Inspector General of Police (IGP) for the South Zone, two Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs), 12 Superintendents of Police (SPs), 13 Additional SPs, and 35 Deputy SPs.

One of the key highlights of the Prime Minister’s visit is the inauguration of India’s first vertical lift railway sea bridge at Pamban. The 2.08-kilometre-long bridge, constructed for Rs 550 crore, boasts 99 spans and a 72.5-metre vertical lift section capable of rising to 17 metres.

Designed with provisions for dual rail tracks to meet future demands, the bridge is an indigenous engineering feat. A standout feature of the new Pamban Bridge is its vertical lift span, weighing 660 metric tons. This structure can be elevated vertically to allow the passage of ships beneath — an innovation developed entirely using Indian technology.

The bridge is expected to significantly boost connectivity to Rameswaram, a revered pilgrimage destination, enhancing travel convenience for thousands of pilgrims and tourists.

During his visit, PM Modi will also flag off a new train service between Rameswaram and Tambaram in Chennai, further enhancing regional connectivity. Preparations for the Prime Minister’s visit have been underway for weeks. On March 22, a high-level team led by Additional General Manager Kaushal Kishore conducted an extensive inspection of key sites in Rameswaram and Pamban. The team, which included Madurai Divisional Railway Manager Sharad Srivastava and other senior officials, reviewed critical infrastructure and logistical arrangements at locations such as the Ramanathaswamy temple premises, Mandapam camp helipad, Kunthukal, Mandapam railway station, and the Pamban road bridge.

Following the inspections, a high-level review meeting involving top railway officials, law enforcement agencies, and intelligence personnel was held to ensure a smooth and secure inauguration event.

The Indian Railways, in a statement released on April 5, said: “Bridging the past, lifting the new, Pamban stands tall with a breathtaking view. This Ram Navami, witness the unveiling of India’s first vertical lift railway sea bridge.”

The statement added that the bridge connects Rameswaram to the mainland and symbolises Indian engineering excellence on the global stage.

Prime Minister Modi is also expected to visit the historic Ramanathaswamy Temple around 12.45 p.m. In addition, he will lay the foundation stones for a range of infrastructure projects worth Rs 8,300 crore. These include major highway developments such as the four-laning of the 28-km Walajapet-Ranipet section of NH 40, dedication of the 29-km four-laned Villupuram-Puducherry stretch of NH 332, the 57-km Poondiyankuppam-Sattanathapuram section of NH 32 and the 48-km Cholapuram-Thanjavur section of NH 36.

These road projects are expected to significantly improve access to pilgrimage centers and tourist destinations while benefiting local farmers by facilitating easier transportation of agricultural produce and enhancing market reach for small-scale industries.