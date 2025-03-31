Eid in Ghibli style? You need to see this stunning art trend!

Now that Eid is here, social media is full of a heartening trend—content creators are creating Studio Ghibli-inspired artworks to celebrate the festival.

Ethereal, hand-drawn artwork combines the dreamy, retro-style imagery of films like ‘My Neighbor Totoro’, ‘Spirited Away’, and ‘Howl’s Moving Castle’ with the warmth and celebration of Eid festivities, creating a unique fusion of cultural narratives that has engaged netizens across the world.

Eid x Ghibli crossover

Eid, a feast of togetherness, gratitude, and merriment, has always been illustrated in classical calligraphy, photography, and digital painting. But for this year’s Eid, social media feeds are abuzz with illustrations of streets lined with lanterns, crescent moons rising over bustling souks, and families dressed in flowing Eid clothes—reinterpreted in the very distinctive soft, magical color range of Studio Ghibli.

These works of art are all very descriptive of such sweet moments: children laughing innocently with balloons under the early morning light, clusters huddled in iftar parties in gold light backgrounds, and night-star prayers inside glowingly set mosques.

These lushy foliage, soft lightings, and whimsical sceneries which define the appearance of Ghibli run harmoniously with Eid’s festive and spiritual aspects, creating awe-inspiring piece.

Why Ghibli?

Studio Ghibli, with its deeply sentimental storytelling and breathtaking visual style, evokes the nostalgia, warmth, and sense of belonging—sentiments that deeply resonate within the spirit of Eid. Ghibli enthusiasts are likely to associate its animation with familiarity, family, and magic, much like the sentiments experienced during the festival.

For others, the combination of Ghibli and Eid tradition is a way of honoring their own culture while using a common art language around the world.

Check some of them here:

Even non-creatives are keeping up with the trend with AI-generated Ghibli-inspired Eid scenes, testifying to the popularity of this cultural mashup.

The popularity of Eid art in Ghibli style attests to an increasing cultural appreciation for mashups in digital art. It demonstrates how cultural traditions can be reinterpreted in different artistic visions and made more accessible and more beautiful for the global audience.