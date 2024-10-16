Dhankhar to be chief guest on 31st foundation day of NHRC

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will be the chief guest on the 31st Foundation Day of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on October 18.

The NHRC is organising a function to celebrate its 31st Foundation Day at Vigyan Bhawan here.

On the occasion, the Chief Guest, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar will address several national and international dignitaries in the presence of NHRC, India Acting Chairperson, Vijaya Bharathi Sayani and Secretary General, Bharat Lal and other senior officers of the Commission.

Advertisement

The Foundation Day celebrations are a reminder of the Commission’s commitment to protecting and promoting human rights, the rights body said on Wednesday.

Following this, the Commission will also be organizing a day-long national conference on the ‘Rights of Older Persons’ under the theme- ‘Assessing the Structural Framework, Legal Safeguards, Security Rights, and Institutional Protection for India’s Elderly.’

The conference will address various concerns of older persons under three key technical sessions including ‘Addressing the Aging Population,’ ‘The Gendered Perspective of Aging,’ and ‘Evaluating the Healthcare Landscape-Impact on Healthy Living, Productivity, and Social Security.’ These sessions will be attended and addressed by various stakeholders including eminent experts and civil society representatives.

During the 31 years of its journey since inception on October 12, 1993 to September 30, 2024, the Commission has handled 2305194 (23 lakh 5 thousand and 194) cases including 2,873 cases of suo motu cognizance and recommended the payment of monetary relief of more than Rs 254 crore in 8,731 cases to the victims of human rights violations.

During the last one year w.e.f. October 1, 2023 to September 30, 2024, the Commission disposed of 68,867 cases and recommended more than Rs 17.88 crore as monetary relief in 404 cases to the victims of human rights violations. It also registered 112 cases taking suo motu cognizance during this period. Besides, 19 spot inquiries were conducted into the allegations of human rights violations.