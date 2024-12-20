Dhami Govt orders crackdown on illegal madrasas in Uttarakhand

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed the state Home Department to conduct a detailed verification of madrasas operating in Uttarakhand.

Following the Chief Minister’s instructions, the Uttarakhand Police has begun preparations to thoroughly investigate illegal madrasas, their activities, registration status, and the demographics of enrolled students.

Acting on these directives, the police will also probe the funding sources and sponsoring agencies behind these unregistered madrasas.

The Dhami government has mandated the formation of district-level committees, to be headed by respective District Magistrates, to oversee the verification process.

Inspector General (Headquarters) and Uttarakhand Police spokesperson, Nilesh Anand Bharne, said: “A verification drive of illegally operated madrasas and their funding sources will soon be conducted across the state.”

“Additionally, the investigation will determine whether students attending these madrasas are from within Uttarakhand or other states,” he added.

The state government has reportedly been receiving persistent complaints about illegal madrasas engaging in suspicious activities under the guise of Urdu teaching institutions.

Recently, over 30 unregistered madrasas were uncovered by police in Haridwar district, prompting the Dhami government to take decisive action.

According to the State Madrasa Board and the Uttarakhand Wakf Board, there are approximately 415 registered madrasas in the state, with nearly 50,000 students enrolled.

However, officials estimate that an equal number of illegal, unregistered madrasas are currently operating across the Himalayan state.