DGP Dilbag Singh reviews security arrangements in J&K ahead of I-Day

Ahead of the Independence Day, Director General of Police J&K, Dilbag Singh on Wednesday in a high level meeting in Srinagar reviewed the overall security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir.

ADG CRPF, J&K Daljit Singh Chodhary, Special DGP CID, J&KR.R Swain, IG CRPF (operations) Kashmir, Manvinder Singh Bhatia, ADGP (Coord) PHQ Danish Rana, IG CRPF Srinagar Ops Sector, Miss Charu Sinha, ADGP Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar, IG BSF FTR, Hqrs Kashmir, RB Singh, IGP Traffic Vikramjit Singh, DIG CKR, Sujit Kumar, SSP Srinagar, Rakesh Balwal attended the meeting. ADGP Security J&K, Dr. S.D Singh Jamwal, District SSsP of Kashmir Zone attended the meeting through video conferencing.

The DGP sought reports from the officers about security arrangements and deployment plans put in place for the smooth and peaceful conduct of 10th Muharram and the Independence Day celebrations in twin capital cities and all district headquarters across J&K. Emerging challenges and their counter measures were threadbare discussed during the meeting. The national campaign, Har Ghar Tiranga was also discussed during the meeting.

Referring to the continuous attempts by sponsored elements to create disturbance in Jammu and Kashmir, the DGP said that extra vigil is required to be maintained. The DGP directed the officers for ensuring implementation of joint mechanisms chalked out at different levels.

The DGP directed for increased patrolling, area domination and Cordon & Search Operations (CASOs) etc to ensure that anti-peace elements are not given any chance to create any disturbance.

The DGP also had a tour of Srinagar City and took stock of the on ground deployment and later visited Police Youth Development Centre Srinagar and reviewed its functioning.

During the tour the DGP visited many places of Srinagar city which included Noorbagh, Sadepora, Sangam, Eidgah and other areas of the old city. He reviewed on ground security and deployment arrangements.

While interacting with the officers, the DGP said that every measure enforced by JK Police and other security forces is aimed to safeguard the lives of the people.

The DGP said Pakistan is continuously attempting malicious & false propaganda to vitiate the growing peace in J&K and added that JKP along with other security forces has been working and would continue to work for providing better environment to the people.