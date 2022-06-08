DGP Dilbag Singh orders Quick Response Teams to remain on high alert during Amarnath pilgrimage

Director-General of Police, Dilbag Singh visited base camps at Baltal and Domail in Kashmir valley where he reviewed the security arrangements at these important points and enroute for the upcoming 43-days long Amarnath pilgrimage.

He ordered that the quick response teams should be put on high alert so that necessary help and assistance is provided to the pilgrims as and when required.

The DGP interacted with officers and Jawans of Police and CRPF at Baltal. He was accompanied by Special DG CID J&K RR Swain.

SSP Ganderbal, Nikhil Borkar, Commandants of CRPF Rajendra Singh and Om Hari, SDPO Kangan and other jurisdictional officers were present on the occasion.

During the visit, the DGP reviewed security and logistic arrangements at Baltal, Domail and enroute and also inspected parking facilities for yatri vehicles. He gave directions for making adequate parking arrangements for the yatra, for better management of traffic and security. He directed for increasing the space for parking by leveling the ground at important locations to avoid inconvenience to the pilgrims.

The DGP inspected police deployments, Joint Police Control Room and Police Post at Baltal and stressed for round the clock functioning of joint control rooms and supervision of arrangements by the senior officers.

The DGP while interacting with officers at Baltal emphasized for creating conducive environment to conduct the Amarnath Yatra smoothly and said that strict adherence to security protocols be ensured for regulating the yatra in a desired manner. He directed that all possible assistance should be provided to the yatris.

The DGP directed for better coordination among all the agencies for the smooth conduct of the yatra. He said that strict compliance of the directions should be ensured to plug any loopholes.The DGP also directed for strengthening of communication network and real-time coordination and dissemination of information.

He said that sufficient manpower from different security agencies is being put on the pilgrimage duty to strengthen the deployment grid.

SSP Ganderbal and officers from CRPF briefed the DGP, regarding the security and other necessary arrangements put in place for smooth conduct of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.