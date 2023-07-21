Dilbag Singh reviews security in South Kashmir

In the wake of two targeted terror strikes at migrant labourers and ongoing Amaranth pilgrimage, the Director General of Police (DGP) J&K Dilbag Singh visited South Kashmir’s Anantnag district and chaired a high-level meeting of police, Army and CRPF officers to review the security scenario.

The DGP also took stock of security arrangements for the ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

The meeting was attended by Special DG CID, J&K RR Swain ADGP CRPF J&K, Nalin Prabhat, ADGP Armed Police J&K SJM Gillani, ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, IG KOS CRPF GK Verma, Brigadier AS Pundir 2 Sector RR, DIG South Kashmir Rayees Mohammad Bhat, DIG CRPF OPS Anantnag KS Daswal, DIG OPS (SKOR) CRPF Alok Avasthy, Colonel AK Sagotra 53 RR, Colonel Deven Sood 55RR and several other officers of Army, CRPF and Police.

On the occasion, the DGP directed the officers to reassess the strategy to combat the anti-peace elements to ensure safety and security of the people. He stressed the importance of further developing intelligence network and sharing the inputs to pre-empt any untoward incident.

DGP Dilbag emphasised joint night domination and foot patrolling and directed launching of a planned manhunt in suspected places to track down the terrorists.

He emphasised the need for increased vigil and enhanced proactive actions to further peace and stability and regular updates on the situation and directed the officers to initiate strict action against people involved in anti-peace activities.

He directed the officers to strengthen security arrangements and to undertake all necessary steps to ensure anti-peace elements don’t get any chance to disturb the tranquility.

Calling for more vigilance against support networks which are helping terrorists to carry out their nefarious designs, the DGP directed putting in all efforts to ensure terror free Jammu and Kashmir. He also highlighted the necessity to gain more trust and cooperation of the people as a crucial part of counter-terror operations.

With regard to Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, he directed the officers to ensure that all the arrangements are meticulously done to ensure an incident-free Yatra. He emphasised on the best possible arrangements to ensure overall safety and smooth conduct of the yatra.

Emerging challenges and their counter measures were also threadbare discussed during the meeting. Detailed discussion regarding the terror crimes in the valley was held.