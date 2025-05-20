LG Sinha directs security forces to ensure safe Amarnath pilgrimage

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Unified Headquarters (UHQ) in Srinagar to review the current security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and the arrangements for the upcoming annual Amarnath pilgrimage.

The meeting was attended by Northern Army Commander Lt General Pratik Sharma, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, DGP Nalin Prabhat, GoC 15 Corps Lt General Prashant Srivastava, GoC 16 Corps Lt General PK Mishra, GoC 9 Corps Lt General Rajan Sharawat, Air Vice Marshal Vikas Sharma, AOC J&K, Principal Secretary Home Chandraker Bharti, ADGP CID Nitish Kumar, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor and CEO SASB Dr Mandeep K. Bhandari, senior officials of Armed Forces, CAPFs, J&K Police, Intelligence Agencies, and civil administration.

The Lieutenant Governor congratulated the armed forces, security agencies, and J&K Police for ‘Operation Sindoor’ and for successfully neutralising terrorists over the past few days.

The Lieutenant Governor directed all security agencies to carry out precise, intelligence-led operations aimed at neutralising terrorists and dismantling their support networks. He also discussed key strategies and broader counter-terrorism approaches to help security and intelligence agencies achieve the goal of a ‘Terror-Free J&K’.

He also reviewed the security preparedness for the Shri Amarnathji Yatra, which is scheduled to be held from 3 July to 9 August, and directed senior officials of the armed forces, CAPFs, intelligence agencies, and J&K Police to take all necessary measures to ensure a safe and peaceful pilgrimage.