DGP, ACS visit Pahalgam, Baltal routes of Amarnath cave shrine

To take stock of the Amarnath Yatra arrangements, Director General Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh and Additional Chief Secretary, Home, RK Goyal on Sunday visited Panjtarni transit camp. ADGP, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar accompanied the officers. They later also visited Baltal and Neelgrath.

During the visit, the officers took stock of the security arrangements put in place at the transit camps for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the yatra. They also took a round of the transit camp and reviewed the facilities of tentage, langers and other arrangements being provided to the pilgrims.

They interacted with the officers deployed and enquired about different arrangements. They were apprised about arrangements made for the security of yatris and to ensure hassle-free yatra. The officers discussed disaster management and rescue measures with the officers.

The DGP directed the officers deployed for yatra duties to ensure smooth conduct of the yatra. He stressed for providing all necessary assistance and support to the yatris. He emphasized upon officers to ensure that SOPs are adhered in letter and spirit.

He directed the officers to take all necessary measures to avoid any congestion at the camp and inconvenience to the yatries. He directed the officers to be extra vigilant and to ensure that safety and security of pilgrimage is not being compromised.

The visiting officers appreciated the role of MRTs of Police and other forces who have assisted and rescued a number of yatris at various difficult locations. They also complimented various camp commanders, force commanders, officers of various Police and civil wings for all the measures and arrangements made for safe and smooth Yatra and to meet any eventuality.