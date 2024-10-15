DG Paramesh Sivamani assumes command as 26th Director General of Indian Coast Guard

DG Paramesh Sivamani has officially taken over as the 26th Director General of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG). With an impressive career spanning over 35 years, he has held various key positions both on land and at sea.

Specialising in Navigation and Direction, DG Sivamani has commanded major ICG vessels, including the Advanced Offshore Patrol Vessel ‘Samar’ and the Offshore Patrol Vessel ‘Vishwast.’ He has previously led the Coast Guard Regions (East and West) and served as Commander of the Eastern Seaboard.

An alumnus of the National Defence College in New Delhi and the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington, DG Sivamani was promoted to Additional Director General in September 2022 and later appointed to the Coast Guard Headquarters in New Delhi. He assumed the additional responsibilities of Director General in August 2024.

Under his leadership, the ICG has achieved several significant milestones, including the successful seizure of drugs and gold worth crores, the rescue of mariners during severe cyclones, and joint exercises with foreign coast guards. His efforts in anti-poaching operations, humanitarian assistance during natural calamities, and coastal security exercises have further solidified the ICG’s capabilities.

For his dedicated service, DG Sivamani has received numerous accolades, including the Tatrakshak Medal in 2014 and the President Tatrakshak Medal in 2019, along with commendations from the DG Coast Guard and the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (East).