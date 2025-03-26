Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi visits Wellington and Secunderabad

General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), is currently on a three-day visit to Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) and Madras Regimental Centre in Wellington, as well as the Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME) and College of Defence Management (CDM) in Secunderabad.

Addressing officers of the 80th Staff Course and faculty members at DSSC, Wellington, the Army Chief focused on the evolving security landscape, strategic foresight, and the technological advancements shaping the future of the Indian Army. Additionally, he reviewed the training and administrative facilities at the Madras Regimental Centre, emphasising the integration of technology in military training to enhance operational readiness.

Later, during his visit to MCEME, General Dwivedi was briefed on skill development initiatives in emerging technologies. He praised the institution’s efforts in fostering innovation in key areas such as counter-drone systems, robotics, quantum technology, and artificial intelligence. Recognising MCEME’s contributions to self-reliance, he reaffirmed its critical role in supporting the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

In a distinguished ceremony held at Secunderabad Cantonment, the COAS conferred the Veterans Achievers Award on four exceptional veterans—Lt Col Rajiv Sisaudia (Retd), Maj G Shiva Kiran (Retd), Capt Bandi Venu, and Nk Lingala Jagan Reddy (Retd)—for their outstanding contributions to society. Commending their dedication to veteran welfare, environmental sustainability, and social service, he stated that their selfless efforts continue to inspire the armed forces and the nation.