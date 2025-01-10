DG NCC inaugurates ‘Idea and Innovation Competition’ at RDC

Director General of the National Cadet Corps (NCC), Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh, inaugurated the Idea and Innovation Competition at the NCC Building here today. This initiative, introduced for the first time at the NCC Republic Day Camp (RDC), is aimed to equip cadets with the tools and guidance needed to think critically and devise innovative solutions to real-world challenges.

In the lead-up to the competition, the NCC organized a series of workshops and contests across the country under the aegis of all 17 NCC State Directorates. These activities sought to inspire cadets and encourage creative problem-solving. The programme yielded remarkable outcomes, with cadets submitting an impressive 256 innovative ideas and solutions. From these, 56 standout innovations were shortlisted and showcased during the RDC 2025. These projects reflected the cadets’ creativity, teamwork, and commitment to addressing societal challenges while contributing to nation-building.

The Idea and Innovation Competition deeply resonated with the participants, fostering a spirit of entrepreneurship and problem-solving. It also highlighted the NCC’s dedication to nurturing future leaders and aligning its training programmes with contemporary priorities. This initiative served as a platform for empowering cadets to contribute to the vision of “Yuva Setu” and prepare for a “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India).

