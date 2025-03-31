Delhi Cabinet Minister and Bawana MLA Ravinder Indraj Singh inaugurated his constituency office on Monday, stating that it will remain dedicated to public service 24×7 throughout the year.

The minister emphasized that residents can visit the office to share their concerns and suggestions, assuring that every possible effort will be made to address their issues.

He further stated that the office will serve as a bridge between the public and the government, facilitating regional development and ensuring that welfare schemes reach every individual in need.

Taking to social media, Singh reiterated his commitment, saying, “Our resolve is that every citizen’s voice should be heard, every problem should be resolved promptly, and no one should face difficulties in accessing their rights.”

The MLA has been actively conducting on-ground inspections to ensure that civic projects progress efficiently and meet quality standards for public convenience.

On Saturday, Singh inspected ongoing construction work, emphasizing the importance of high-quality execution and timely completion.

During his visit to an under-construction road in Pooth Khurd village, North West Delhi, he directed officials to expedite the project while ensuring minimal inconvenience to local residents.

Singh instructed officials to maintain high construction standards and complete projects efficiently without disrupting the community.