LS Speaker inaugurates Constitution Club of Rajasthan; Congress boycotts event

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurated the Constitution Club of Rajasthan on Saturday in Jaipur.

The event was attended by Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Union Minister Bhagirath Choudhary, and Rajasthan Parliamentary Affairs MinisterJogaram Patel.

Before the inauguration, the leaders participated in a ‘yagna’ and ceremonial worship.

However, the principal opposition party, the Congress, boycotted the event, asserting that the club was originally built and inaugurated under its regime on September 22, 2023.

Speaking on the occasion, Speaker Om Birla emphasized that the Constitution Club is not just a building but a center for democratic discussions, dialogue, and policy formulation.

He cited the Constitution Club of India as an example, stating that it was formed to facilitate informal deliberations on constitutional matters and encourage deeper engagement among political leaders.

Without directly addressing the political dispute between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress regarding the inauguration, Birla expressed gratitude to former Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Dr CP Joshi for initiating the project during the previous government.

“No one should think that I have done this alone. In a democracy, governance is a continuous process. Even governments are not permanent; they change with the people’s mandate,” Birla remarked.

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani acknowledged that the project was initiated under the previous Congress government when Dr CP Joshi was Speaker.

However, he added that the building was left incomplete, and the current government completed the remaining work.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma noted that the opposition initially had no objections to the event but later withdrew, possibly under pressure from some quarters.

The Constitution Club of Rajasthan is envisioned as a hub for parliamentary discussions and intellectual exchanges among lawmakers.