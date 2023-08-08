DG BSF takes stock of drone and tunneling threats from Pakistan

Director General of the BSF Nitin Agrawal on Tuesday reviewed security on the international border (IB) and the Line of Control (LOC) and also took stock of the situation arising from drone and tunneling threats from Pakistani agencies across the border.

Nitin Agrawal visited Samba IB area where he was briefed about recent the threats being faced by the BSF in the area, ranging from tunnelling and cross-border smuggling by Pakistan based elements.

A special emphasis was laid on the threats posed by Pakistan drones. The DG BSF was also shown the all-round domination strategy of BSF on IB covering depth area.

Advertisement

The DG BSF arrived here on Monday on a three-day visit to review the security scenario of Jammu International Border.

He was welcomed by PV Rama Sastry, IPS, Special DG (Western Command), DK Boora, IG, BSF Jammu and accorded an impressive guard of honour.

IG BSF Frontier HQ Jammu gave a detailed presentation to the DG at Frontier Headquarter, covering all the critical aspects of Border Security and Domination on Jammu IB and LOC.

Boora, mentioned the general security scenario of AOR, covering the deployment pattern of BSF battalions and their robust domination aspects on the complete Jammu IB.

The DG BSF took a Prahari Sammelan and lauded the Jammu Frontier for maintaining highest degree of professionalism in dominating the Border effectively. He interacted with Jawans on ground and praised them for their excellent duties, dedication and professionalism.