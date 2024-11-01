DFS organises special cleanliness camp, frees up 11 lakh sq ft space

The Department of Financial Services (DFS), Ministry of Finance, and its affiliated organisations successfully completed the one month-long Special Campaign 4.0 with special focus on minimising pendency, and institutionalising Swachhata from 2nd-31st October 2024.

DFS achieved 100% disposal of all identified Public Grievances, Public Appeals, PMO references and MP References.

As per the information shared by the Ministry of Finance, 11.79 lakh square feet of space has been freed and revenue of Rs 4.50 crore has been earned through scrap disposal. The campaign was conducted in more than 38,500 sites across the country.

Advertisement

Twelve Public Sector Banks and 43 Regional Rural Banks organised Pension Grievances Weeks.

In the camps, apart from the grievances registered & redressed, pensioners were also educated regarding submission of online life certificates and door step banking facilities.

In over 52,208 branches across the country approximately 1.45 lakh pensioners were contacted.

The minister said during the Campaign over 510 Financial Literacy Camps were organised across the country.

Number of Dormant Accounts Activated were 79.97 lakh while the Number of Accounts in which Nomination Updated were 29.02 lakh.

Number of Locker Agreements Renewed were 1.10 lakh.

LIC of India settled 12.77 lakh unclaimed policies and settled claims of more than 10,742 crore.

It is to be highlighted that the DFS launched the Special Campaign 4.0 with special impetus on better space management, customer centric initiatives, making the environment clean and green, record management and disposal of scrap.