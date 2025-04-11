Bus at Rohini depot catches fire; no casualty

A stationary electric public transport at Sector 37 Bus depot in north west Delhi’s Rohini caught fire on Friday, but no casualty was reported, officials said.

According to Delhi Fire Service (DFS) , they were alerted by a distress call at 9:48 am regarding fire in a bus in Sector 37 Rohini DTC depot and three fire tenders were rushed to the site.

The fire was in the equipment placed on the roof of the bus and flames were put under control in no time, it added.

Since the bus was within the premises of the depot, no passengers were on board the vehicle; hence no injuries were reported in the incident.

A detailed inquiry will be conducted by the department concerned to ascertain the root cause of the flames.

In the summer season as temperature soars, the fear of machines and equipment catching fire increases.

With the onset of summers in Delhi, the risk of unexpected fire incidents increases significantly which is primarily caused by overheating electrical equipment and other ignition sources, which are exacerbated by the excessive heat in the region.

To overcome the challenge, the Delhi Fire Service has carved out a summer action plan wherein all the 65 fire stations in the capital city have been asked to remain alert, leave of firefighters have also been restricted and the maximum number of vehicles have been made operational.

Moreover, a fire official said that this time, the fire department has inducted 17 new fire tenders and 24 small vehicles have also been procured.

In order to ensure maximum efficiency, all the equipment has been repaired and serviced, he added.