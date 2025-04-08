Man was charred to death after his car catches fire in Delhi’s Bijwasan

A 42-year-old man was charred to death after his car caught fire near Bijwasan Road Flyover in the South West district, Delhi Police said on Tuesday.

According to officials, a PCR call was received at Kapashera police station around 10:25 PM on Monday, alerting them about the car engulfed in flames along with a man trapped inside in the Najafgarh area.

A team of officials, along with the Delhi Fire Service, rushed to the spot.

On conducting an inquiry from people on the site, it was found that the car was going from Bijwasan Flyover towards Dwarka Expressway when all of a sudden, the running car caught fire. Due to the flames, the driver could not come out of the vehicle and was stuck inside, they said.

Additionally, an official said, using the car’s registration details, they contacted the family members and called them to the incident spot.

Subsequently, the deceased was identified as Sandeep, 42, a resident of Palam Vihar, Gurgaon. He was in a taxi transport business at R K Puram, and was returning home from his office.

The Forensic Science Laboratory team was called to the accident spot, and the body was shifted to the mortuary afterwards, Delhi Police said.

However, the DFS and police team are present on the scene, and further investigation into the matter is underway.