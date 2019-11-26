After days of speculations about the floor test and the number of MLAs in support with BJP in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis resigned from the post on Tuesday. He further termed the formation of Maha Vikas Aghadi, alliance of Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress, as the desperation of power with the agenda of ‘BJP Hatao’ (remove BJP).

Addressing the media, Fadnavis narrated the sequence of events unfolding after the declaration of results on October 24.

“In elections, the clear majority was given to Mahayuti with BJP getting a maximum of 105 seats. We gave a major seat share to our ally Shiv Sena if we didn’t then we would have got more seats,” said Fadnavis.

“The mandate was for BJP because it won 70 percent seats out of all seats we contested,” he added.

Attacking Shiv Sena for its joining hands with Congress and NCP, Fadnavis said, “The hunger for power is such that now Shiv Sena leaders are even willing to ally with Sonia Gandhi. People who never stepped outside of Matoshree (Thackeray residence) to meet anyone were going door to door to make government with NCP and Congress.”

He further alleged that the Shiv Sena had said that they will go with anyone which gives them the CM post.

“After this, I will go to Raj Bhavan and tender my resignation. I wish them (Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP) all the best,” he said.

“We had decided that we will never indulge in horse-trading, and break away any MLA,” he said. Attacking Shiv Sena, he said, “Those who said we indulge in horse-trading bought the entire horse stable.”

He also doubted on tripartite alliance to give a stable government to the Maharashtra and said we will try to raise the voice of people by sitting in opposition.

Right after the press conference, Fadnavis went to submit his resignation letter to Governor BS Koshiyari. In a tweet, he also told that the governor asked him to function as caretaker CM till alternative arrangements.

Submitted my resignation as Maharashtra CM to Hon Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari ji.

Hon Governor asked me to function as caretaker CM till alternative arrangements pic.twitter.com/TI7ER3iBkv — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) November 26, 2019

Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar also resigned from his post.

Both the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister took oath on wee hours of Saturday morning, a move that took everyone by surprise. The move was challenged by the opposition in Supreme Court which in its judgment on Tuesday morning ordered floor test on Wednesday.