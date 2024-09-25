Devender Yadav demands Delhi Assembly discuss issues of capital

A day before the commencement of the two day Assembly session, Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Wednesday demanded that the House should discuss issues concerning the national capital.

Referring to the session, he said, “The two-day session of the Delhi Assembly, to be held on Thursday and Friday, being convened after a gap of one year, should be utilised to discuss the problems affecting the people and the city by Chief Minister Atishi, and not to tell her ‘mann ki baat’ to glorify former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.”

Yadav also demanded that the Chief Minister table the pending 11 Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) reports during the session.

“Atishi should table these 11 pending CAG reports in the Assembly, as directed by the Lieutenant Governor to discuss the findings of the CAG, which would expose the opaque financial dealings of the Kejriwal government, to bring on the public domain the misappropriation of funds,” he said.

He further said, “The Assembly session should hold fruitful discussions to combat rising air pollution, carpeting of the broken roads, the matter of desilting of the drains and sewers, controlling price rise, improving the civic infrastructure, to take urgent measures to control vector-borne diseases like dengue and malaria, water shortage, inflated power bills and other such matters.”