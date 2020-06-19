Despite bail to suspended Jammu and Kashmir DSP on Friday in a terror-related case by a Delhi court, National Investigation Agency (NIA) said that he will remain in judicial custody in the case being probed by it.

“We have adequate evidence against him and he will be chargesheeted in the due course,” an agency official said.

The anti-terror probe agency’s reaction came after the Delhi court granted bail to Singh, who was arrested in January while allegedly ferrying two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway, after the Delhi Police failed to file the charge sheet within the stipulated time period.

The NIA had taken over the case registered by Jammu and Kashmir Police in January this year.

The Ministry of Home Affairs approved the case transfer to the NIA following revelations by Singh during his interrogation by a joint team of the NIA, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), the Intelligence Bureau (IB), and Jammu and Kashmir Police’s CID.

On January 11, Jammu and Kashmir Police intercepted a car at Mir Bazaar ahead of the Jawahar tunnel in Kulgam district and arrested Singh while he was travelling to Jammu along with two top Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists — Naveed Babu and Asif Ahmad — and lawyer Rafi Ahmad.

The police had intercepted the vehicle while tracking the movements and location of Babu, a former Special Police Officer, when he made a phone call to his brother.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police Special Cell is probing Singh and Syed Naveed Mushtaq’s role in alleged planning of a terror attack.

Singh was in judicial custody in Hira Nagar Jail in Jammu and Kashmir till June 16. Besides Singh, accused Javed Iqbal, Syed Naveed Mushtaq, and Imran Shafi Mir are also in custody.

Delhi Police’s Special Cell had brought Singh from Hira Nagar Jail to the national capital in March for interrogation in another case.

Police had earlier told the court that Mushtaq, alleged to be Hizbul Mujahiddeen commander of Shopian district, along with other militants, were planning to execute a terror attack in Delhi and other parts of the country and targeted killings of protected persons.

In this connection, the Delhi Police had filed an FIR which stated that the youths of Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab are being trained for carrying out terrorist activities.