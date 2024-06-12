Deployment of NSG commandos in Ayodhya under consideration

The Central government proposed the deployment of a unit of the National Security Group (NSG) commandos in the city of Ram Lalla soon for the enhanced protection of the Ram temple and other religious places.

Sources said here on Wednesday that the Centre is preparing to set up an NSG commando unit here for which the search is on for a suitable land.

After the proposal is approved by the Central Government, the Black Cat commandos of the NSG will be deployed here.

Advertisement

So far, two security agencies of the Central government and four of the state government are deployed in the district. NSG commandos are called from Delhi on any VVIP visit. After the construction of the Ram temple, VVIP visits have become frequent in the district and there is a huge crowd of devotees all the time.

Besides, Ayodhya has also been the target of terrorists from time to time. In view of this security here is being tightened. This is the reason preparations are on to establish a unit of NSG commando here, sources said.

According to sources, the NSG team contacted the district administration to identify the land and make it available to them.

A senior police officer confirmed the proposed deployment of an NSG unit in Ayodhya but did not give any details.