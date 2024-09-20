Department of Consumer Affairs initiates preparatory phase of Special Campaign 4.0, focused on promoting cleanliness

The Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA), Government of India, has initiated the preparatory phase of Special Campaign 4.0, focused on promoting cleanliness and also reducing backlog across various parameters from September 17 to October 1.

During this phase, the department has planned to identify and eliminate unused files through record management and remove/closer of excess files from the e-office, thereby addressing the issue of digital waste.

Cleanliness drives will also be carried out in all sections, corridors and record rooms of the department.

Advertisement

In order to ensure cleanliness, healthy working environment for effective operational efficiency within the Department, Nidhi Khare, the Secretary (CA), along with other senior officers conducted an inspection of departmental offices.

During her inspection, she visited various offices, engaging with staff members and advised the officials to maintain a good working environment and periodic review and efficient record keeping of physical files.