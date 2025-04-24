India will identify, track, and punish perpetrators: PM Modi

In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday made a solemn promise to the nation that the perpetrators and their backers of the terror will face punishment beyond imagination. He said India will identify, track, and punish every terrorist and their backers.

”Those who carried out the attack, and those behind the conspiracy, will be punished beyond their imagination. Justice will definitely be served,” the PM said, addressing a public rally in Madhubani, Bihar.

Making a solemn promise in English, in a message to the whole world, PM Modi said India will identify, track, and punish every terrorist and their backers.

He said, “Friends, today from the soil of Bihar, I say to the entire world, India will identify, track, and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the earth. India’s spirit will never be broken by terrorism. Terrorism will not go unpunished. Every effort will be made to ensure that justice is done. The entire nation stands united in this resolve. Everyone who believes in humanity is with us. I thank the people and leaders of various countries who have stood with us during these times.”

He said enemies of India have made the mistake of attacking the soul of India.

“In this terrorist attack, some lost their son, some lost their brother, and some lost their life partner. Among them, some spoke Bengali, some Kannada, some Marathi, some Odia, some Gujarati, and some were from Bihar. Today, on their death, our grief is the same from Kargil to Kanniyakumari. Our anger is the same. This attack was not only on innocent tourists. The enemies of the nation had the audacity to attack the soul of India.”

“The perpetrators and their backers will face punishment beyond imagination,” he said.

”The brutal killing of innocent citizens by terrorists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22 has deeply saddened the entire nation. Millions of Indians are grieving. The whole country stands with the bereaved families in their time of sorrow”.

Mr Modi issued a stern warning and asserted that India will not rest until every terrorist involved is brought to justice. More than 26 people died in the terrorist attack at Pahalgam on April 22.

PM Modi will inaugurate, lay the foundation stone, and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth over Rs 13,480 crore on Panchayati Raj Day in Madhubani, Bihar.