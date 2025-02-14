Mahakumbh towards the world record of cleanliness

The land of Tirtharaj Prayagraj is not only holding cultural heritage of humanity as a grand Mahakumbh-2025, but Sangamnagari is also witnessing historical world records. Along with the world record of the confluence bath of 50 crore devotees, Tirtharaj set a unique world record towards cleanliness on Friday.

Under this, more than 300 sanitation workers set up a world record by cleaning the Ganges at different ghats simultaneously. All the prescribed procedures were adopted by the Mela Authority to create this record. Now the representatives of the Guinness Book of World Records will verify the entire process and will provide a certificate after certifying this record. After receiving the certificate, it will be a unique record in itself, where so many cleaning workers simultaneously launched a campaign to clean the river for more than half- an -hour at different ghats.

In view of the global image of Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, the state government has waged a public awareness campaign to clean the river. Due to this campaign, crores of devotees coming to Mahakumbh are bathing in the holy, pure and clean water of mother Ganga, mother Yamuna and invisible mother Saraswati. Now, this campaign is going to get authenticity in the form of world records.

Akanksha Rana, Special Officer (OSD) of the Fair Authority, said that on the instructions of the Chief Minister Yogi adityanath, the target of setting up the records of the largest river cleaning campaign was set, which has been completed today with the entire process.Under this, Ganga cleaning campaign was carried out simultaneously at the three ghats (Ram Ghat, Bhardwaj Ghat and Gangeshwar Ghat) built on the Ganges river. Through this campaign, which lasted for more than half- an -hour, awareness was also spread to keep the river and ghats clean.

According to ,Rana representatives of the Guinness Book of World Records were also present to watch this campaign. Also present were professors of MNIT. Videography of this entire process was also done, which will be recognized after watching and verifying this record. The purpose of this record is not only to achieve world records, but also to highlight the dedication of Maha Kumbh to the preservation of holy rivers. Through this, emphasis will be laid on the importance of ecological protection and spiritual relations with the natural environment.

After completing the process of making world records of river cleaning simultaneously, now the Mela Authority will move towards another world record on Saturday as well. This record will be of the largest synchronized sweeping drive. Under this, a coordinated cleaning activity will be met by 15000 participants. The importance of this record is to promote hygiene and environmental protection as the internal values of the Maha Kumbh Mela, which will strengthen the message of collective responsibility to maintain the sanctity of major sites.

Earlier, the fair administration set this record with 10,000 participants in 2019, which is being initiated to improve this time