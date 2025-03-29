Delhi’s cleanliness drive gains momentum under CM’s leadership

Under the directives of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, a massive cleanliness drive is underway in Delhi, gaining momentum as it raises public awareness and plays a crucial role in beautifying the national capital.

As part of this initiative, thorough cleaning is being carried out across all areas, including streets, lanes, flyovers, and public spaces. Special efforts are being made to clean temples and other religious sites.

CM Gupta emphasized that maintaining cleanliness is a collective responsibility and remains a top priority for the government. She reaffirmed her administration’s commitment to transforming Delhi into a clean and well-maintained city.

She stated, “On the occasion of the Hindu New Year, the government has launched a large-scale cleanliness drive across Delhi, ensuring that every street, lane, and public space is cleaned.”

“As part of this initiative, unauthorized banners and posters are being removed from public property, including flyovers, road signs, and school boundary walls. Strict enforcement measures are being taken against violators under the Property Defacement Act.”

According to an official statement, all relevant departments and agencies have been instructed to ensure the visible implementation of these initiatives so that citizens can directly benefit from them.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the campaign is a significant step toward improving the quality of life for the city’s residents and enhancing the urban environment. Furthermore, instructions have been issued to regularly clean drains and sewers and take concrete steps to repair potholes on roads.

The government has pledged to ensure that all officials fulfill their responsibilities with honesty and dedication. A time-bound action plan is also being implemented to remove roadside debris and clean drains and sewer lines under the CM’s directives.