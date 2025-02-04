UP govt revamping hostels to enhance student facilities

The Uttar Pradesh government is set to modernize hostels, run by the social welfare department, by focusing on infrastructure, cleanliness, and security.

With Rs 8 crore allocated, 15 hostels in 8 districts will be renovated to enhance student facilities and living conditions.

Advertisement

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath envisions providing high-quality residential facilities to students from economically weaker and marginalized communities, enabling them to focus on their education. Hostel facilities such as nutritious meals, clean drinking water, libraries, Wi-Fi, and sports infrastructure are being upgraded to support this goal.

Advertisement

Officials here on Tuesday said the government is prioritizing hygiene, security, quality food, and essential infrastructure upgrades. To address the deteriorating state of 15 Social Welfare Department hostels, a special budget has been sanctioned for their revamp.

The plan includes CCTV installation, new furniture, improved sanitation, regular maintenance, and a dedicated helpline for student grievances, official added.

The modernization project covers 15 hostels spread over 8 districts, including 4 in Ghazipur, 3 in Kanpur Nagar, 2 each in Ayodhya and Sultanpur, and one each in Sant Kabir Nagar, Chandauli, Kannauj, and Kaushambi.

Currently, the government operates 261 hostels across the state, with 178 designated for boys and 83 for girls, benefitting thousands of students with free accommodation and resources.

This initiative is a crucial step towards integrating underprivileged students into the mainstream through education, ensuring they receive a conducive academic growth and personal development environment.

According to data from the Social Welfare Department, more than 8,000 students are currently benefiting from government-run hostels in the financial year 2024-25. The state government has already invested approximately Rs 25 crore in their operation.

Student welfare has remained a priority for the Yogi government, with Rs 27 crore allocated for 9,000 students in 2022-23 and over Rs 38 crore spent on 8,500 students in 2023-24.

The UP government is deeply committed to education and student welfare, ensuring students receive quality education and a conducive learning environment.

Recognizing the crucial role of hostels in supporting students from remote areas, the government is taking concrete steps to modernize and improve these facilities. With enhanced infrastructure, security, and amenities, thousands of students can access a safer, more inspiring environment that fosters academic excellence and personal growth.